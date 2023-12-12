Allye Secures First Customer For Its MAX Smart Battery Energy Storage System With Aerovolt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allye Max and AeroVolt at Dunkeswell Aerodrome 1

Allye Max and AeroVolt at Dunkeswell Aerodrome 2

Allye Max and AeroVolt at Dunkeswell Aerodrome 3

Supporting the deployment of electric charging infrastructure to enable clean air travel and make the energy transition fly

- Jonathan Carrier, CEO of AllyeLONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- . Allye and AeroVolt partner to bring Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to airfields to support the roll-out of electric vehicle and electric aircraft charging.. The MAX is a smart BESS using repurposed battery packs from electric vehicles that are recovered from the automotive recycling supply chain, saving 7t of CO2 emissions for every pack that is repurposed.. The MAX has been deployed at Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon to provide 'buffer storage', delivering a higher power output than available from the grid, significantly reducing the time and cost to install charging infrastructure.. The MAX is a highly versatile energy storage system for industrial and commercial businesses to reduce electricity bills by up to 50%, to lower their CO2 from energy consumed and overcome grid constraints.Allye, the energy transition enabler, has secured its first paying customer in the form of AeroVolt, the smart aircraft charging network which aims to accelerate the advent of electric air travel.In the wake of COP28, where strides were made to enable a sustainable future but still fossil fuels dominated the conversation, and with the recent UK Government announcement of £70m to boost the roll out of much needed rapid charging, collaborations like Allye and AeroVolt are vital for a successful energy transition.The MAX will be installed and deployed at Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon to provide 'buffer storage' for electric vehicle and electric aircraft charging. Allye solves for one of the major problems with the roll out of electric charging infrastructure, specifically the connection time and power availability from the grid.By reducing grid connection costs and increasing efficiencies, Allye's battery energy storage system (BESS) will speed up the deployment of AeroVolt's smart aircraft charging network.The deployment of the MAX validates Allye's unique 'energy storage as a service' (ESaaS) business model, significantly reducing capital investment for AeroVolt without the need to upgrade the grid.The Allye MAX is the perfect solution for AeroVolt. Initially the MAX ensures a simpler installation while providing the higher power required for EV charging from its unique technology using repurposed electric vehicle batteries. Through Allye's smart energy management software, the MAX provides cleaner, cheaper energy through smart arbitrage to reduce electricity bills by up to 50%.The two British cutting-edge companies demonstrate how storage and charging combine in partnership to deploy sustainable infrastructure for a successful switch to renewable energy stored in batteries.Jonathan Carrier, CEO and Co-Founder of Allye commented:“This is a significant milestone for Allye since we started our journey in March 2023. It underscores our hard work to date and reinforces our motivation to be the Allye of the energy transition, no matter what use case for our smart battery systems. The fact that the Max is being used on such an energy intense sector as electric air travel proves how robust our technology is, and how versatile too.”Alan Kingsley-Dobson, COO and Co-Founder. of AeroVolt commented:“We had been discussing installations with Aerodromes that simply did not have a sufficient grid connection for the AeroVolt Charger, and was quoted hundreds of thousands to upgrade. We saw Allye featured on the Fully Charged show and realised they had the solution we needed. This is a big step, an important step, indeed a world first. We are super charged to be partnered with Allye and believe this is just the beginning of a truly exciting story.''The two companies will pilot the MAX at Dunkeswell for an initial six-month period and explore further cooperation to install the MAX smart BESS at AeroVolt's current and future smart aircraft charging network sites across the UK, wherever grid constraints exist and to provide a lower cost, sustainable way to support the energy transition.

Ben Kilbey

Bald Voodoo

+44 7811 209344

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube