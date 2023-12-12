WORLD PREMIERE FILM TRUST IN LOVE SCREENING AND AWARD PRESENTATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On December 29th, 2023 Friday at 4pm in Beverly Hills, California the Saban Theater a special screening of "Trust in Love", a film by Mick Davis

- Simon BeaufoyBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A very special world premiere screening of the new film by Mick Davis of Petulla Pictures, "Trust in Love ", will happen at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, December 29th, 2023.A high school kid with a music producer dad who has managed to let work break up his family. His only confidant is the music he creates himself and his sister.Mick Ferrara's record producing career is going down the tubes, his estranged wife wants a divorce and his son is struggling with the reality that he is gay, but Mickey is a warrior, so he's about to get in the trenches and Trust in Love to keep his family together and maybe make one more good record.Directed by Mick Davis, Written by Jimi Petulla and starring Miljenko Matijevic, Natasha Wilson, Kristi Murdoch, Lisa Long, Viktoriya Dov, Nancy Harding, Christophe Zajac-Denek, Brittany Mcvicker, Andrea Pazmino, Sydney Bullock, Robby Krieger, Sassan Saffari, Matthew Garbacz, Ben Hogestyn, Sara Kamine, Skyler Pierce, John Fantasia, Deyshaun Tucker, Maralyn Facey, Logan Arditty, Preston Geer, Jocelyn May, Alexa Niemi, Troy Dillinger, Jeremiah Blakely, Jimi Petulla, Garrett Kristjansson, Anthony Casabianca, Michelle Cella, Justin Landers, Brian Schlesinger, Richard Baxter, Mark Pontarelli, Takaria Nash, Tim Hazelip, Kevin King, Christopher Wilson, Maia Neumann, Kevin Chown, Patrick Johansson, and Joe Pessia.Voted to win the prestigious Marilyn Monroe Film Festival Best Picture Award for 2023!A world premiere worth attending, come and meet the producer, director and stars that made it all happen on Friday, December 29th, 2023 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

