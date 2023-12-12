Saudi Fans' Applause At Opening FIFA Game So Amazing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fawaz Asmiran

JEDDAH, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Chanting beautiful and unique songs, the cheering fans of the Saudi Al-Ittihad SC on Tuesday gave a wonderful round of applause during the opening of the 20th edition of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Ahead of the match between the Saudi club and Auckland City Football Club of New Zealand, the Saudi fans greeted their team by singing strikingly amazing songs in Arabic and English in a bid to raise their players' zeal and ardor.

Seven sporting clubs are partaking in the world event, notably England's Manchester City, Egypt's Al-Ahly, Japan's Urawa Reds, Brazil's Fluminense, Mexico's Club Leon, and New Zealand's Auckland City. (end) fn