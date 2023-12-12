GCC, NATO Chiefs Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi discussed, via phone Tuesday, with NATO counterpart Jens Stoltenberg the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

During the call, Al-Budaiwi warned that the Israeli violations against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip could have significant repercussions on security of the region, according to a statement by the GCC General Secretariat.

Al-Budaiwi stressed the need to press the Israeli occupation authorities to stop the massacre of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza and unimpeded flow of humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people. (end)

