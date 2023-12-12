               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Moj Undersecretary Discusses With UNODC Regional Director Boosting Cooperation


12/12/2023 7:16:55 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Hashem Al-Qallaf discussed Tuesday with the visiting Regional Director of the GCC Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Hatem Ali frameworks for broadening cooperation.
Al-Qallaf, also deputy chairman of the national committee in charge of implementing the national strategy for combating and preventing illegal migration and trafficking in persons, mulled means to strengthen cooperation with all the UN agencies concerned with combating illegal migration and trafficking in persons. (end)
