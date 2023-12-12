Voter Turnout Tops 45 Pct. In Egypt's Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Voting in Egypt's 2024 presidential elections came to a close at 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, local time, at 11,361 polling stations nationwide.

Speaking to reporters this evening, head of the executive committee of the national election commission Justice Ahmad Bendari refuted earlier speculations of extending the polling for a fourth day due to heavy voter turnout.

As many as 45 percent of the nearly 67 million eligible voters, a historic percentage, cast their ballots in these elections, which started on Sunday, he disclosed.

The vote counting process started at the polling stations and the final results are expected to be announced on December 18.

The incumbent President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi is vying for reelection against three hopefuls - the leaders of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party Fareed Zahran, the New Wafd Party Abdul-Sanad Yamama and the Republican People's Party Hazem Omar. (end)

