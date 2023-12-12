Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Tuesday.
KUWAIT - The National Assembly approved in the first and second deliberations amending commerce laws regarding public tenders and removal of the local franchisee condition.
WASHINGTON - President of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ebraheem urged the international community to double down on effort to halt the Israeli occupation aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.
DOHA - Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Saad Al-Barrak said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) 2040 strategy program is robust and ambitious about energy transition and carbon emission reduction.
KUWAIT - The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) chairman of the Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society Jamal Al-Nouri.
NEW YORK - The UN General Assembly adopted with a large majority a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden stated that Israel is starting to lose support around the world over its indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip.
CAIRO - Voting in Egypt's 2024 presidential elections came to a close at 9:00 p.m. local time, at 11,361 polling stations nationwide.
ISLAMABAD - At least 21 "terrorists" and two soldiers of Pakistan army were killed during separate security operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. (end) ibi
