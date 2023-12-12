RACE ROUTE REVEALED FOR THE Totalenergies OUTRIDE CYCLING MOMENTS, WITH CITY AND DESERT VIEWS, AND FAMILY BONDING

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />



TotalEnergies Outride takes place on Saturday 24th February 2024 – the day before the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Main Event.

New minimum average speed of 15 kmph introduced, with a generous 2.5-hrs to complete the course.

New race route revealed for the latest addition of the TotalEnergies Outride. The TotalEnergies Outride is perfect for families looking to bond and create lasting memories.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: After a record-breaking start, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, has revealed the iconic race route for the 35 KM TotalEnergies Outride. The highly anticipated event is perfect for cyclists 13 years old and above and those looking for a fun, safe and shorter Spinneys Dubai Cycle Challenge experience on traffic-free streets in Dubai.

This year's TotalEnergies Outride will introduce a new minimum average speed of 15 kmph, ensuring a leisurely pace that caters to riders of all levels. Participants have a generous timeframe of two and a half hours to complete the course, fostering a relaxed atmosphere that's all about the joy of cycling on traffic-free streets of Dubai.

The new TotalEnergies Outride route offers as a unique experience, inviting cyclists to navigate the usual bustling streets of Dubai in a refreshing, car-free environment. Tailored for cyclists seeking a leisurely yet exhilarating ride, the Outride offers individuals a rare chance to pedal through striking cityscapes, like Expo City Dubai and Dubai Investment Park, while taking in some desert scenery with a chance of camel spotting as they head towards the luxurious neighborhoods of Damac Hills, and the newly opened Tilal Al Ghaf Community. On the return leg, riders will pass the world-renowned Jumeirah Golf Estate – home to the famous Fire and Earth Course, with the home stretch ending in a lap around Expo Boulevard.

This non-competitive cycling event is designed for individuals aged 13 and above, encouraging a diverse crowd, including families, corporate teams, and casual riders, to relish the joy of cycling in a relaxed setting. Not just a bike ride, it is a great way for new cycling enthusiasts and families to have fun together in a safe environment. New riders, parents and children can pedal together on a 35km ride, with a minimum average speed of 15 KMPH, with all finishers receiving a bespoke medal for their efforts.

Starting at 6:30 am and concluding by 9:00 am, the TotalEnergies Outride sets the stage for a delightful morning on wheels through traffic-free streets. Priced at AED 160, the Outride promises a memorable adventure, where the focus is on being active on a bicycle, health, and wellbeing.

Thomas Vigneron, Managing Director for TotalEnergies Marketing ME, said:“It is an honor and pleasure for TotalEnergies to be returning as the Official Presenting Partner for the iconic Outride in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge. Safety, passion, discipline, and respect are the hallmarks of this sport, and these are also common values which we share as a company. This year has been fantastic so far, with a record-breaking number of sign-ups. We are encouraged to see more people take part in this sustainable sport and through it, energize lives and promote healthier living.”

After the ride, the legendary Spinneys 'Eat Well Live Well' Race Village awaits all finishers. Families can join in on various F&B experiences, fun activities, and the Junior Rides. The TotalEnergies Outride adds a relaxed yet exciting touch to the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, making cycling accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Participants who have secured their spot or decide to enter before the year ends will stand a chance to win fantastic prizes: up for grabs are AED 500 Spinneys shopping vouchers, along with some exclusive Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge merchandise to elevate their cycling style.