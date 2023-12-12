(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lighting market

USD 54.76 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

6.89% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by application (general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting), type (LED technology and traditional technology), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The declining manufacturing cost of light-emitting diodes is a key factor driving market growth.

This is mainly due to the decreasing ASP of chips and components that are used in making LED devices. In addition, the lower cost of LED production will lead to a reduction in initial installation costs for LEDs and lamps. That accelerates the installation of new LED lamps and light bulbs in all application segments.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lighting Market 2024-2028 The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.



Report Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the lighting market: Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Havells India Ltd., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LSI Industries Inc., Lumileds Holding BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Lighting Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 6.45% YOY growth in 2024. Market Dynamics: Major Trend

The growing traction of intelligent lighting systems is a major trend in the market.

Intelligent lighting products can adapt to changing space requirements, such as in office buildings. In addition, Smart lighting systems save energy and provide valuable information that can be used for energy analysis and maintenance.

Significant Challenge

The sustainability issue in the lighting industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Sustainability in the lighting sector is an area that calls for energy conservation and eco-friendly solutions such as Compact Fluorescent Lights FLC or LED lights to help reduce the environmental impact of light. Moreover, manufacturers should prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency in lighting products to inform consumers about the advantages of smart lighting solutions when making purchasing decisions. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report Keg Segments: The general lighting segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Applications that use the segment include houses, offices, workplaces, factories, streets, sports grounds, and cinemas. Light-emitting diodes have led to a shift in the lighting industry. LEDs have been preferred by customers because their maintenance costs are very minimal compared to the high upfront cost of buying them. Moreover, an additional benefit is the continuous reduction of LED prices. The phenomenon of interconnected lighting, whereby every lamp in a home or office can be operated using smartphones, is becoming more common in advanced countries.

Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 54.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

