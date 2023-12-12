Regine Neiders Signs Publishing Deal With Celebritypress® To Co-Author Book,“Success Redefined” With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE , WA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CelebrityPress® is excited to announce that Regine Neiders, CEO of a small healthcare company for over three decades, is set to co-author the forthcoming book, "Success Redefined” with the esteemed Jack Canfield. Scheduled for release in 2024, this collaboration promises to provide readers with valuable insights into navigating the ever-changing landscape of the healthcare industry.

With 33 years at the helm of her healthcare company, Regine has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in response to the evolving healthcare landscape in Washington State's Worker's Compensation system. Her steadfast commitment to her company and staff has been instrumental in navigating and thriving within the complex healthcare sector.

Regine Neiders' journey in healthcare began as a counselor, where she worked with chronically mentally ill individuals in various mental health agencies, including a halfway house dedicated to helping individuals transition back into society. Realizing the limitations of creating change at the frontline, she pursued an MSW at the University of Washington in Seattle, specializing in Community Organizational Services. During her studies, she participated in "The Management Laboratory," a program focused on real-life organizational and operational challenges, providing invaluable insights into effecting change within organizations.

Regine's passion for creating organizational change led her to earn a Ph.D. in Social Welfare while embarking on a career in chronic pain treatment. Her doctoral thesis focused on returning injured workers within the Worker's Compensation system to work, showcasing her dedication to enhancing evidence-based treatments for injured workers. She is currently the Vice President of the Washington State Pain Interest Consortium (PIC) and has been actively involved in various professional associations, including her role as the former president of the Industrial Rehabilitation Association of Washington, (I RAW).

Throughout her career, Regine has participated in CEO groups, collaborating with fellow executives to enhance the functionality and performance of their organizations by sharing collective wisdom and experiences. Her expertise and commitment to healthcare and organizational improvement make her a valuable addition to the co-authorship of "Success Redefined."

Outside of her professional life, Regine is a loving stepmother and doting grandmother to three granddaughters. Together with her husband, she operates a hobby farm where they cultivate vegetables, fruits, and an array of flowers. Their passion for animal welfare is evident through their support of organizations like the ASPCA. They have rescued five dogs over the course of 4 decades.

Regine Neiders' next ambitious goal is to write about organizations like hers, offering insightful ideas for survival, growth, and adaptability within challenging industries.

