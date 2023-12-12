Radonova Launches New Continuous Radon Monitor That Simplifies Radon Measurement For Professionals And Home Inspectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The SPIRIT continuous radon monitor (CRM) is now available in the United States and Canada

- Zan Jones, Radonova, Inc, IL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Radonova, Inc. introduces the SPIRIT continuous radon monitor for use by professionals in the United States and Canada.The SPIRIT Radon® Detector by Radonova will begin shipping from its North American headquarters effective immediately. An NRPP-approved device, the SPIRIT portable continuous radon monitor measures radon in real time, stores the data in the cloud, and transfers the data wirelessly. Users have access to radon results through Radonova's online portal where the data can be easily downloaded. The SPIRIT also includes sensors for air pressure, temperature, humidity and movement/tampering as well as a 60-day rechargeable battery.“Simplicity and accuracy are primary success factors for radon professionals and home inspectors who perform radon measurements,” says Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Radonova, Inc.“The SPIRIT increases efficiency for measurement professionals by allowing results to be read remotely. Additionally, the SPIRIT Radon® monitor can be used to obtain an average value of radon during specific hours. This provides a key benefit over other industry radon monitors that base output on the average of 12 hours of measurement or longer.”Radon professionals use continuous radon monitors to perform radon measurements when time is of the essence. A radon test is part of a comprehensive home inspection - especially during real estate transactions. The EPA recommends testing a home for radon when buying or selling a home. If the radon level is 4.0 pCi/L or higher, then the EPA recommends radon reduction measures such as the installation of a radon mitigation system.Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that is released during the natural decay of uranium in soil and rocks around homes, schools, and workplaces. It enters buildings through cracks and other openings in the foundation, such as sump holes or drains. Energy efficient homes trap radon inside where the gas decays into harmful radioactive atoms that get caught in the respiratory tract when people breathe. This can damage the DNA of cells lining the lungs and lead to lung cancer. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the number two cause of lung cancer nationwide.About RadonovaRadonova is the laboratory of choice for numerous government radon surveys, as well as other public, and private sector large-scale measurement contracts around the world. A truly global laboratory, Radonova is active in over 50 countries and has performed millions of measurements. Contact Radonova at 331-814-2200.

Zan Jones

Radonova, Inc.

+1 331-814-2200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube