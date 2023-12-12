Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in Indonesia 2024-2028

Company Offering:



CT Corp. - The company operates retail stores under its brand PT Trans Retail Indonesia.

PT. Indomarco Prismatama

- The company operates retail stores under its brand Indomaret.



PT Hero Supermarket Tbk -

The company operates retail stores under its brands, such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.

Impactful driver-

Expansion of retail landscape

Key Trend - Growing preference for local brands Major Challenges

- Underdeveloped infrastructure



Market Segmentation

The offline segment will

contribute the largest share of the market. Convenience stores, department stores, drug stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are included in the segment. Factors such as

the availability of products from unorganized market players pose a serious threat to the organized Indonesian - retail market.

Retailers

adopted strict preventive measures at their stores to provide a safe and steady shopping experience to consumers and ensure that all people have access to products required for daily consumption. Additionally, the number of visitors at offline stores in Indonesia has reduced due to shifting customers' online shopping habits and minimizing physical interaction. Consequently,

the offline distribution channels segment will lead to moderate growth in the Indonesian - retail market during the forecast period.

