- Manuel Angel AlmaguerAKISHIMA, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Japan Privated International announced the reinstatement of Manuel Ángel Almaguer as President and Executive Director of the record label and media company. This decision comes after Almaguer's successful recovery work in the company, which saved it from bankruptcy and paved the way for a new era of technological innovation and cultural support.Having previously resigned on December 3, 2021, Almaguer's return to Japan Privated International marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards recovery. Under his leadership during 2020-2021, the company overcame licensing difficulties and forged new agreements with business partners, ensuring its survival in a highly competitive industry.In a press conference held earlier today, Manuel Ángel Almaguer addressed the board members, employees, collaborators, and media, expressing his commitment to the revitalization of Japan Privated International. He emphasized the importance of reinstating licenses and legal agreements that are crucial for the company's operations and market presence.President Almaguer's Address:"Good morning, distinguished board members, employees and collaborators of Japan Private International, as well as special guests and media.It is my honor to address you on this important occasion as we gather to discuss the future of our company, Japan Private International. As president of this company, I am committed to sharing with you the perspectives, challenges, and initiatives that shape the path to recovery and revitalization of the company I love.Reinstatement of licenses and legal agreements:In recent years, Japan Private International has played an important role in supporting the people of Japan and South Korea through its services and products. However, as you know, we face certain challenges that affect our operations and presence in the market. Therefore, as President, I am committed to initiating all necessary measures to restore the licenses and legal agreements that form the basis of the revitalization of our company.Commitment to employees and collaborators:As the leader of Japan Private International, I would like to reiterate our unwavering commitment to each of our employees and collaborators. It is you, with your dedication and talent, who will move our company forward. That's why I guarantee your interests, well-being, and professional development at every step of your company's recovery and revitalization.Negotiations between Japan and South Korea:In this regard, I recognize the strategic importance of strengthening trade relations for mutual benefit and commit to prioritizing negotiations with our Japanese and Korean partners. Our presence in these markets is critical, and I will work tirelessly to restore and strengthen our business relationships, maintaining the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in all interactions at all times.Shared Vision:Finally, I would like to share with you the vision that guides our efforts. It is for Japan Private International to be restored, strengthened, and reinvigorated to play an important role in meeting the needs of the peoples of Japan and South Korea. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility is the foundation on which we build a prosperous and sustainable future.Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who attended this meeting for their support, commitment, and dedication to Japan Private International. Our path to recovery and revitalization will not be easy, but we believe that by working together, we can overcome the challenges and achieve the success we deserve.Thank you for your attention and trust. I hope this meeting will be a starting point for a bright future for Japan Private International.Thank you!"Almaguer also reiterated his unwavering commitment to the employees and collaborators of Japan Privated International, recognizing their dedication and talent as the driving force behind the company's future success. The road to recovery and revitalization may be challenging, but with collective effort, Japan Privated International believes it can overcome obstacles and achieve the success it deserves.

