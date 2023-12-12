Alysha Aly Legge Named VFAF Veterans For Trump Florida State Chapter Operations Director And National Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alysha "Aly" Legge named VFAF Ambassador and VFAF Florida State Chapter Operations Director

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national:Alysha "Aly" Legge joins VFAF taking on the role of national ambassador and Florida state chapter operations director.The national veterans organization is rapidly growing opening numerous state chapters to better organize boots on the ground for grassroots support of the Trump campaign and America First candidates. Assigning state operations directors was the concept of South Carolina's Chad Caton who is the VFAF Veterans for Trump national operations director.Aly Legge is a formidable force, defined by her unwavering commitment to freedom, civic activism, and a staunch dedication to America First principles. As an Army veteran, she brings a disciplined and principled approach to her endeavors, instilled through her service to the nation. Aly's passion for safeguarding liberty and empowering citizens led her to establish Moms for Freedom, an organization that stands as a bulwark against governmental overreach. Now, in her role as the Director for School District Engagement at Mom's for America, Aly collaborates with diverse individuals and freedom-focused organizations, weaving a network aimed at influencing legislation and championing America First policies.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

