(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Analog Integrated Circuit Market
report has been added to Technavio's
offering.
With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the analog integrated circuit market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 30.50 billion . The increasing demand for consumer electronics
drives market growth. Given
the increasing popularity of portable devices like smartphones and wearables, power efficiency is a critical factor. Battery
life and enhanced overall energy efficiency in these devices are optimized with the help of
analog ICs play a vital role in power management.
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC enable seamless connectivity between devices.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analog Integrated Circuit Market 2024-2028
The complex design process of analog ICs
challenges market growth.
Analog ICs are essentially customized for particular applications and require
intricate design processes tailored to meet unique requirements. This
adds complexity to the design phase. Analog circuits often demand high precision and tight tolerances. These
specifications are
achieved and maintained throughout the design process is challenging and needs sophisticated design techniques.
The analog integrated circuit market is segmented by Type (General purpose ICs and Application-specific ICs), End-user (Consumer electronics, Communication, Automotive, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The
general purpose ICs segment is significant during the forecast period. Extensive use of general-purpose IC in amplifiers and comparators, interfaces, voltage regulators, and data converters can be observed and in contrast, operational Amplifiers (Op-Amps) are widely used for signal amplification in various applications. Analog ICs, including op-amps, are used in audio amplifiers to amplify low-level audio signals with minimal noise. APAC will contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Key Companies in the Analog Integrated Circuit Market:
Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Taiwan SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Analog Integrated Circuit Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2023
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 30.50 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.67
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Taiwan SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
