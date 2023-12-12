Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analog Integrated Circuit Market 2024-2028

The complex design process of analog ICs

challenges market growth.

Analog ICs are essentially customized for particular applications and require

intricate design processes tailored to meet unique requirements. This

adds complexity to the design phase. Analog circuits often demand high precision and tight tolerances. These

specifications are

achieved and maintained throughout the design process is challenging and needs sophisticated design techniques.

The analog integrated circuit market is segmented by Type (General purpose ICs and Application-specific ICs), End-user (Consumer electronics, Communication, Automotive, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





The

general purpose ICs segment is significant during the forecast period. Extensive use of general-purpose IC in amplifiers and comparators, interfaces, voltage regulators, and data converters can be observed and in contrast, operational Amplifiers (Op-Amps) are widely used for signal amplification in various applications. Analog ICs, including op-amps, are used in audio amplifiers to amplify low-level audio signals with minimal noise. APAC will contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Analog Integrated Circuit Market:

Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Taiwan SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, Texas Instruments Inc.

