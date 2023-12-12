Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wasabi Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The sauce segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Mountain View Wasabi., MUSO Co., Ltd. and Oregon Coast Wasabi are some of the major players in the market for conventional wasabi sauces. Consumers are showing interest in

different cuisines from various cultures across the globe and thus are

including wasabi in their cuisines, which can boost the growth of the global wasabi market. Raw fish dishes, such as sushi and sashimi are the most popular dishes to eat with wasabi.

Zaru soba (cold buckwheat noodles), yakiniku, and yakitori are also good to be paired with wasabi.

Geographical Market Analysis



APAC will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Japan, followed by

China is

the leading country in terms of consumption of wasabi in the region. The region

has high growth potential due to the presence of several untapped markets. The rising disposable income of consumers and the strong economic growth of countries such as India and China will factor in driving the regional market growth for wasabi in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights



The

wasabi market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors

Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., Half Moon Bay Wasabi Co., J.R. Kelly Co., Kelchner Food Products, Kikkoman Sales USA Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Shima Wasabi, Tamaruya Honten Co. Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., The Good Bean Inc., The Wasabi Co., ZHUHAI KINGZEST FOOD CO. LTD.

