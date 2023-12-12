(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wasabi market size is expected to grow by USD 466.1 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of
10.68% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi is notably driving the wasabi market. However,
factors such as Side effects of overuse of wasabi may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Sauce and Powder), Application (Food and beverages and Medical and nutraceuticals), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wasabi Market 2024-2028
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format
Key Segment Analysis
The sauce segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Mountain View Wasabi., MUSO Co., Ltd. and Oregon Coast Wasabi are some of the major players in the market for conventional wasabi sauces. Consumers are showing interest in
different cuisines from various cultures across the globe and thus are
including wasabi in their cuisines, which can boost the growth of the global wasabi market. Raw fish dishes, such as sushi and sashimi are the most popular dishes to eat with wasabi.
Zaru soba (cold buckwheat noodles), yakiniku, and yakitori are also good to be paired with wasabi.
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report .
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Japan, followed by
China is
the leading country in terms of consumption of wasabi in the region. The region
has high growth potential due to the presence of several untapped markets. The rising disposable income of consumers and the strong economic growth of countries such as India and China will factor in driving the regional market growth for wasabi in APAC during the forecast period.
Company Insights
The
wasabi market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors
Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., Half Moon Bay Wasabi Co., J.R. Kelly Co., Kelchner Food Products, Kikkoman Sales USA Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Shima Wasabi, Tamaruya Honten Co. Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., The Good Bean Inc., The Wasabi Co., ZHUHAI KINGZEST FOOD CO. LTD.
View a PDF Sample Report
to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.
Related Reports:
The seaweed snacks market share is expected to increase to USD 1.10 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.65%.
The Global Sushi Restaurants Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,247.9 million, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.55% between 2023 and 2027.
ToC:
|
Wasabi Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.68%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 466.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
10.42
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
MENAFN12122023003732001241ID1107583391
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.