Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2024-2028

The growing complexity of semiconductor device designs is driving market growth.

Semiconductor device manufacturers are focusing on functionalities and performance features to gain a competitive edge in the market. Hence, the manufacturing process of semiconductor devices has become complex, which has created a need for multifunctional ICs. The complexity of semiconductor designs has created a demand for advanced software tools for semiconductor design and production.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge



Global chip shortage is a major challenge impeding market growth.



The shortage has limited

the ability of manufacturers to make consumer goods, which is driving up the prices.

Orders for semiconductor chips are typically placed months in advance, but their fulfillment is taking longer than usual. Hence, companies are ordering more chips than they require, which is driving up the

costs further.

Moreover, installing, testing, and qualifying new fab capacity can take up to a year and a half. Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The semiconductor fabrication software market is segmented based on Solution (CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB and MCM, Fab management software, and Others), End-user (Process documentation, Process integration, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).





The CAE segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes tools such as electronic system level (ESL), register transfer level (RTL) simulation, hardware-assisted verification, analysis tool, synthesis, analog, and mixed-signal simulator, formal verification, design entry, and logic and formal verification. The system-level approach of the tools allows end-users to design, verify, and simulate at lower costs and in less

time. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

APAC will contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the semiconductor fabrication software market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., PDF Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zuken Inc., Cantier Systems Pte Ltd., Fabmatics GmbH, Mindteck India Ltd., Tismo Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The semiconductor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 168.3 billion.

East Asia - Semiconductor Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 99.54 billion.