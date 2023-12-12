Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2024-2028

The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is driving the

5G testing equipment market growth.

The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks supports

high-bandwidth M2M applications. The rollout of 4G LTE Machine (LTE-M) LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U)

and 5G networks will enable faster transmission and higher volumes of data in smart ecosystems. Various applications such as traffic management, vehicle diagnostics, and video surveillance require 4G and 5G networks for seamless functioning. In addition, the adoption

of commercial 5G networks is increasing across the world. These factors will

contribute

to the growth of the 5G test equipment market during the forecast period.

Challenges related to the deployment of 5G technology are

impeding the 5G testing equipment

market growth.

5G networks can use high frequencies in the range of 30 GHz to 300 GHz. Hence, the reduced latency in 5G has to be considered

before deployment. Additional issues are likely to occur due to

miniaturization techniques such as systems in the packaging (SiP) in 5G. Moreover, the connection between antennas, front-end modules (FEMs), and transceivers will cause variability. This will require advanced

over-the-air (OTA) test methodologies to produce more repeatable results. Thus, 5G testing equipment will be required to test network-related glitches.

The 5G testing equipment market is segmented based on Application (Oscilloscopes, Signal analyzers, Signal generators, Network analyzers, and Others), End-user (Telecom equipment manufacturers, Original device manufacturers, and Telecom service providers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).





The

oscilloscopes

segment will contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Oscilloscopes are used to display and analyze the waveform of electronic signals. These devices draw a graph of the instantaneous signal voltage as a function of time. The observed waveform can be analyzed for properties such as amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion.

APAC will

account for

31%

of the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

Key Companies in the 5G testing equipment market:

Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Teradyne Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc.

