Fab Habitat Unveils The Machine Washable Rugs To Shop In Australia

LIDCOMBE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fab Habitat, a leading homeware and décor brand, has recently announced the launch of their newest 2023 - 2024 collection of machine washable rugs in Australia. These rugs are designed to provide both style and convenience to homeowners, making them the addition to any living space. With a wide range of designs and sizes, Fab Habitat's machine washable rugs are set to revolutionize the rug industry in Australia.The new collection features a variety of patterns and colours, catering to different interior styles and preferences. From traditional to modern, there is a rug for every home. The rugs are made from high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. They are also eco-friendly, made from recycled plastic bottles, making them a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious consumers.One of the key features of these rugs is their machine washable quality. Unlike traditional rugs that require professional cleaning or spot cleaning, Fab Habitat's rugs can be easily washed in a regular washing machine. This makes them ideal for high-traffic areas such as living rooms, dining rooms, and even outdoor spaces. The rugs are also stain-resistant, making them best for households with children and pets.The best machine washable rugs new collection to shop in Australia:The Manila Traditional Machine Washable Rug is a blend of traditional design and modern functionality. Made from 100% recycled plastic, this rug is not only environmentally friendly but also durable and easy to maintain. Its machine washable feature makes it a practical choice for busy households, as it can be easily cleaned and maintained without any hassle.Shop Now: Manila Traditional Machine Washable Rug price range, A$44.90 - A$224.90Introducing Roorkee Modern Distressed Machine Washable Rug is not only durable but also easy to maintain. With its machine washable feature, you can easily clean any spills or stains, making it a practical choice for busy households. The distressed design adds a touch of modernity to any room, making it a versatile addition to your home décor. Plus, the rug is available in a variety of sizes, making it suitable for any room size.Shop Now: Roorkee Modern Distressed Machine Washable Rug, A$59.90 - A$299.90."We are excited to introduce our new collection of machine washable rugs in Australia. Our goal is to provide our customers with stylish and functional homeware and home décor solutions, and these rugs are a testament to that. We understand the importance of convenience in today's fast-paced world, and our machine washable rugs offer just that," said the spokesperson for Fab Habitat.The new collection of machine washable rugs, camping mats and rug underlays from Fab Habitat is now available for purchase on their website and in select retail stores across Australia. With their stylish designs, durability, and easy maintenance, these rugs are expected to be a hit among homeowners. Fab Habitat continues to innovate and provide sustainable and practical solutions for modern living.Get a free shipping in Australia. For more information, visit Fab Habitat's website

