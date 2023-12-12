Mass Insight Education & Research Announces Two New Chief Officers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michelle Mercado will take over as the nonprofit's Chief Program Officer and Andrea Wolfe will serve as the founding Chief Advancement Officer.

- Susan F. Lusi, D, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) announces the appointment of Michelle Mercado as the organization's next Chief Program Officer and Andrea Wolfe as its first Chief Advancement Officer.“I am enormously excited to have the privilege of working with these two talented leaders as they join the other amazing leaders on our executive team,” said Mi President & CEO Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D.The Chief Program Officer is responsible for growing and stewarding the organization's portfolio of programs and services focused on schools, districts, and state education agencies. The role was previously filled by Rob Jentsch, who is taking a step back to focus more time on family and other professional pursuits, but who will remain with the organization on a part time basis.Michelle Mercado brings nearly two decades of experience in education including her time as a teacher in New York City and an Academic Director in Bukoba, Tanzania. Most recently, Michelle served as the Senior Vice President of Consulting for TNTP, where she held many roles over more than 15 years. In her role as SVP, Michelle oversaw TNTP's portfolio of consulting work across the country with a focus on building thriving teams and positioning TNTP to achieve impact. Michelle is a member of Education Leaders of Color, a Latinos for Education Board Fellow, and a Rocketship Public Schools Board Member. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Western Illinois University and a Master's in the Science of Teaching from Fordham University.“I am thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to working alongside the talented staff of Mass Insight as we work to ensure all students are prepared to achieve their potential,” said Mercado.The new role of Chief Advancement Officer will lead Mi's revenue-generating functions – new business development, fundraising, external relations, and marketing & communications. The newly formed office of Advancement is charged with increasing the visibility of Mass Insight and securing revenue from diverse sources.Andrea Wolfe was most recently the Chief Talent Officer and Chief of Staff for Propel America. She led the organization's equity-focused talent strategy, strategic planning, and leadership structures helping the team scale its national impact, and evolve its operating model. Andrea is now returning to Mi where she served in multiple roles over eight years. She previously co-led Mi's school improvement team and oversaw consulting engagements with state, district, school, and community stakeholders. With nearly 20 years of experience in education, she began her career as a bilingual elementary teacher in Austin, Texas. Originally from Bolivia, Andrea received a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame. Andrea is a 2020 Pahara, Latinos for Education's Aspiring Leaders fellow and Board fellow, and Education Pioneers' Visiting Fellowship alumna. She also currently serves on the board of The Boston School's Fund, an organization focused on advancing educational equity in Boston by providing opportunity and access to high-quality schools.“I am honored to rejoin the incredible Mass Insight team at this critical moment in K-12 education,” said Wolfe.“Mi brings unique expertise and capacity to support our partners in transforming student learning. It's exciting to be able to help amplify those stories and solutions to more communities.”About Mass Insight Education & Research:Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) was founded over 25 years ago and partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential. For more information, visit .

Samantha Kennedy

Mass Insight Education & Research Institute, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube