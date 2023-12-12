(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neurosurgery of St. Louis Offering New Service Line to Help Injured Workers Get Back on the Job.

Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL) is offering new services to help ensure people who get injured on the job receive the quality and timely care they need.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL) is offering new services to help ensure people who get injured on the job receive the quality and timely care they need. The independent group of neurosurgeons is now offering workman's compensation evaluations and treatments as part of its practice. The move will allow patients to have quick access to high-quality neurological care for head and spine injuries.Michael N. Polinsky, M.D. and managing partner at Neurosurgery of St. Louis, said NSL recently decided to begin offering workman's comp services after recognizing the tremendous need in the area for more high-quality workman's comp evaluations.“My partners and I have observed the management of spine-injured workers in this community for many years,” said Dr. Polinsky.“We appreciate the significant need for quality care for this underserved patient population. We are committed to providing that care. We are convinced that we can offer faster, higher quality, less invasive, and less expensive care. Patients will avoid delays in care and inappropriate care which can lead to poor outcomes and difficult-to-treat, long-term spine conditions. We have assembled a large team of some of the most highly-trained neurosurgeons and spine surgeons in the St. Louis area. We have designed a specific business infrastructure with an experienced Workman's Compensation manager dedicated to serving these patients while simultaneously satisfying the special needs of the industry.”NSL's team of nine physicians, which includes eight neurosurgeons and one orthopedic spine surgeon, will all see workman's comp cases and have space available on their schedule for emergency injury evaluations when needed. In addition to workman's comp cases, the practice specializes in neurological diseases and disorders such as benign and malignant brain tumors, spine conditions, spinal stenosis, neck pain, lower back pain, spinal fractures, sciatica and peripheral nerve disorders. Dr. Neill M. Wright, NSL's Medical Director, said the structure they've put in place will allow them to fit in emergency work injury cases without disrupting their normal patient schedule.“We know in these situations, time is of the essence in terms of evaluating a patient's condition and deciding the appropriate course of action,” said Dr. Wright.“The structure we've put in place will ensure that patients who come in with workman's comp injuries will have quick access to expert neurological care from highly skilled surgeons and sub-specialists who treat these conditions daily. We will apply strategies that will get patients healthy and back to work as quickly as possible without compromising their long-term physical health.”Last year, the practice also opened a new Specialty Surgery Center of St. Louis with its physician partner group Urology of St. Louis to provide state-of-the-art and cost-effective outpatient surgery options for its patients. Dr. Wright said workman's comp surgeries can also be performed at this facility.Neurosurgery of St. Louis' highly specialized team of neurosurgeons is one of the only independent neurosurgery groups in Metro East Illinois. For more information about Neurosurgery of St. Louis, go to or call (314) 806-1770.

