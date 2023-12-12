NDT And Inspection Market Growth In China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing adoption of NDT and Inspection techniques in oil & gas and aerospace sectors to boost the market in China.

China is projected to maintain its position as the dominant player in the NDT and Inspection market within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for the foreseeable future. China has invested in establishing its in-house inspection facilities, yet the demand for NDT and Inspection techniques remains notably high, particularly within the manufacturing and oil and gas sectors. As China ventures into shale gas exploration, the call for NDT and Inspection technology is expected to further escalate throughout the forecast period.

China's endeavors in oil and gas exploration, including the exploration of shale gas reserves, constitute a pivotal driver for the NDT and Inspection market. These operations are intrinsically linked to critical infrastructure in the oil and gas sector, where safety, structural integrity, and the prevention of flaws are of paramount concern. NDT and Inspection techniques play an indispensable role in this context. They enable comprehensive assessments of pipelines, drilling equipment, storage facilities, and other infrastructure components, ensuring that they are free from structural weaknesses, corrosion, or defects that could compromise safety or operational efficiency. As China's energy demands and ambitions for energy independence continue to expand, the necessity for high-quality inspection services escalates. This is not only in response to the growing scale and complexity of oil and gas projects but also due to the country's commitment to meeting international safety and environmental standards.

China's ambitious pursuit of manufacturing large passenger planes domestically opens up a remarkable opportunity for participants in the NDT and Inspection market. The aerospace and aviation sectors have exacting requirements for quality control and safety, which necessitate the use of NDT techniques. These techniques are indispensable in ensuring the safety, reliability, and compliance of aircraft and related components. Rigorous inspections and testing are conducted at various stages of manufacturing, from the evaluation of materials to the examination of critical components like engines, wings, and avionics. NDT techniques encompass a range of methods such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, and visual inspection, all of which are applied to detect hidden defects or weaknesses without damaging the aircraft. The aspiration to build large passenger planes within the country presents an opportunity for local NDT and Inspection market players to provide the expertise and services required to meet stringent quality and safety standards, while supporting China's endeavors to become a global player in the aerospace and aviation industries. In a sector where safety is paramount, NDT plays a critical role in ensuring the reliability and safety of aircraft and their components.

Notably, the Chinese government has given the green light for the production of commercial aircraft within the country, and it aims to manufacture large passenger planes domestically. This strategic move presents a significant opportunity for NDT and Inspection market participants in China, as the country designs and constructs these aircraft. In addition, various projects in China, encompassing aircraft construction, nuclear power plant development, and the establishment of new airports, create a substantial demand for NDT and Inspection techniques, especially from the defense and power generation industries.

The rapid pace of infrastructural development in China offers a burgeoning prospect for the NDT and Inspection market, with the automobile production sector in the country slated for significant growth by 2024. This growth trajectory is expected to spur the demand for NDT and Inspection equipment and services within the automotive vertical. As China's economic growth drives expansion across multiple industries such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, and transportation, the government is compelled to adapt its NDT and Inspection equipment procurement policies, especially for military and aerospace applications, to align with international quality and safety standards.

Soundwel is one of the noteworthy players actively participating in China's NDT and Inspection market. Additionally, in October 2019, Intertek extended its services in China by collaborating with the National Supervision and Inspection Center for Explosion Protection and Safety of Instrumentation (NEPSI), with a focus on products intended for use in hazardous locations or explosive atmospheres. This collaboration enhances the capabilities available in the country for the safety and quality assessment of such products.

