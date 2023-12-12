Cornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery Expands Hours To Better Serve Los Angeles Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery, located in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, is proud to announce an expansion of its retail and delivery hours.

- Jillian CLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting development for the Los Angeles community, Cornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery , a prominent cannabis dispensary located in Eagle Rock, is thrilled to announce an expansion of its retail and delivery hours. This change underscores their commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience for its esteemed clientele, ensuring they have more opportunities to access a wide array of high-quality cannabis products.Extended Operating Hours to Meet Customer NeedsIn a move to better align with the diverse schedules and lifestyles of its customers, Cornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery hours have been thoughtfully expanded. This change is aimed at providing increased flexibility and convenience for all its patrons:Retail Hours: The dispensary now opens its doors daily from 10 AM to 8 PM. These extended hours are particularly beneficial for customers who prefer to visit the dispensary after work or during the weekends. The new schedule ensures that everyone has ample opportunity, regardless of their busy schedules, to explore the dispensary's offerings in a relaxed and unhurried manner.Delivery Hours: In recognition of the evolving needs of their customers, Cornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery has expanded its delivery hours to 10 AM to 10 PM every day, including weekends. This extension is especially advantageous for those who have demanding work schedules or prefer late-evening shopping experiences. It also caters to the needs of customers who might require emergency restocking of their products outside of conventional retail hours.This thoughtful expansion of service hours signifies Cornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery's dedication to providing its customers with greater freedom to purchase their preferred cannabis products. The comprehensive range, including flowers, edibles, tinctures and more, is now accessible at times that best suit the varied and individual lifestyles of their clientele.Innovative Shopping Options Catering to All PreferencesCornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery, in its pursuit to cater to the varied preferences of its customer base, continues to offer a range of innovative shopping experiences:In-Store Personalized Experience: The dispensary warmly invites customers to its physical location for a personalized shopping experience. Knowledgeable and friendly staff are always on hand for face-to-face interactions, offering expert guidance and advice. This in-store experience is ideal for those who appreciate the tactile aspect of shopping, enjoy viewing products firsthand, and value the opportunity for immediate, expert consultation.Express Pickup Service: Customers can find Cornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery on Google and click on express pickup. This option is perfect for those who are familiar with their preferences and would like to minimize their time spent in-store. Orders can be placed online or via phone, prepared in advance, and ready for quick, hassle-free collection at the customer's convenience.Same-Day Delivery Service: Understanding the increasing demand for convenience and immediate product access, they also provide a same-day delivery service.A Commitment to Quality, Community, and SustainabilityFor over 16 years, Cornerstone Wellness Dispensary & Delivery has established itself as a key player in the Eagle Rock community, renowned for its commitment to high-quality, locally-sourced cannabis products. The dispensary is distinguished by its dedication to environmentally sustainable and regenerative cultivation practices. This commitment goes beyond selling products; it reflects a lifestyle that values individual health and environmental stewardship. They collaborate closely with small batch, eco-friendly farms, emphasizing the importance of sustainable cultivation methods.This dedication to excellence has been recognized with prestigious awards, including being named the Best Dispensary in Southern California at the Emerald Cup People's Choice Awards in 2022 and 2023. These accolades are a testament to their commitment to providing outstanding service and top-quality products.Personalized Services in a Welcoming EnvironmentAt the heart of their philosophy is the belief in personalized service. The dispensary offers one-on-one consultations, ensuring that each customer finds the right product for their needs. The team, comprised of diverse and bi-lingual experts, creates an inclusive and welcoming environment, ensuring that all customers feel comfortable and respected.Special Offers and Customer AppreciationCornerstone Wellness demonstrates its commitment to its members by providing a range of special offers, including daily deals, BOGOS, happy hours, and discounts. The dispensary actively engages with its community, valuing customer feedback and continuously evolving its services and product offerings based on their needs and preferences.

