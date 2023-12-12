Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video as a Service Market 2024-2028

Concerns associated with the security and privacy of VaaS platforms hamper market growth. Concerns about unauthorized access to video meetings and the potential for data breaches are critical. Unauthorized individuals gaining access to confidential meetings can lead to the exposure of sensitive information

and thus,

ensuring end-to-end encryption and secure transmission of video data is essential. Various

concerns arise regarding how user data are collected, stored, and processed.

The video as a service market is segmented by Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, and Hybrid cloud), End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





The

public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment

eliminates the need for organizations to invest heavily in on-premises infrastructure, hardware, and maintenance. It also

provides scalability to meet the changing needs of an organization.

It also

enables users to access video conferencing and collaboration tools from virtually anywhere with an Internet connection. This is particularly beneficial for organizations with distributed teams, remote workers, or international offices. North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the video as a service market:

Acronis International GmbH, Advanced Control Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., RiversideFM Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Signature Video Group, Thinkmojo, Vidico, YUM YUM DIGITAL

