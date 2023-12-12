               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Cash Dividend On Its Series I Preferred Stock


12/12/2023 5:18:06 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company's 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM ) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.

About Huntington
 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) is a $187 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit
Huntington
for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

MENAFN12122023003732001241ID1107583356

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search