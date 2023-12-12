(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paint protection film market size is expected to grow by USD 128.31 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a
CAGR of 2.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Expansion of the consumer electronics industry is notably driving the paint protection film market. However,
factors such as the slower adoption rate of emerging applications may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Automobile, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and electronics, and Others), Type (Thermoplastic polyurethane, Polyvinyl chloride, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the paint protection film market including
3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS SAS, LINTEC Corp., Mativ Holdings Inc., Polor Pro, POYA TECH CO. LTD., RENOLIT SE, The Lubrizol Corp., Top Color Film Ltd., UPPF Inc., XPEL Inc., Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Ziebart International Corp.. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report. Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028
Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028:
Company Analysis
3M Co. - The company offers paint protection films such as 3M paint protection films.
This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.
Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028:
Segmentation
End-user
By end-user, the automobile segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for PPF is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the increasing rate of production of lightweight passenger cars. Other segments include Type (Thermoplastic polyurethane, Polyvinyl chloride, and Others)
Geography
Europe is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the overall market. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is APAC.
India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are the key countries for the paint protection film market in
APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for automobiles. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028:
Key Highlights
Historic Market Size 2018-2022 CAGR of the market during 2024-2028 Detailed information on factors that will assist paint protection film market growth during the next five years Estimation of the paint protection film market size and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the paint protection film market Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of paint protection film market companies
|
Paint Protection Film Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.33%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 128.31 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.0
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
