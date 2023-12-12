Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2024-2028

The development of innovative equipment drives market growth. Facial recognition cameras, thermal imaging technology, and artificial intelligence (AI)--based solutions are some of the technologies, that have resulted

in the innovation of many new security surveillance cameras in the past few years. 4K CCTV surveillance cameras provide clear video footage and thus,

security authorities can monitor the city effectively and efficiently.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

View a Free PDF Sample



Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the police and law enforcement equipment market: 3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Canon Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Kelin

Police

Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., OBERON ALPHA, Polimil Ltd., Safariland LLC, Streichers Inc., XION Protective Gear, and Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd.

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 5.9% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



The integration of electronic components

is an emerging market trend.

Given

the highly dynamic conflict environment, police and law enforcement officials, including anti-riot police, must be provided with optimal situational awareness and connectivity so that they can interact

with command centers.

This has resulted in designers focusing on making mission-centric, scalable, and modular personnel protective equipment. Sensors, communication, and data-gathering instruments can be included

in body armor to make it more effective due to the

advancements in electronics.

Challenge



A few government regulations and acts

hamper market growth.

Several safety regulation norms influence the

materials used in the manufacturing of personnel protective equipment.

Personnel protective equipment has to go through several checks. This includes checks for

resistance, high ballistic protection, impact resistance, and safety features. For instance,

NIJ classifies the armor based on the levels of ballistic performance of the equipment.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the

police segment will be significant during the forecast period. The driving force for the police segment is the constitutional authority and large-scale usage of various police and law enforcement equipment by the police station to maintain law and order in the area and prevent crime.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The smart gun market size is expected to increase to USD 98.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.08%.

The police and military simulation training market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,885.06 million.