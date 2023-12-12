Imbue Botanicals, LLC Introduces Its Ultra 1000Mg True Full Spectrum Tincture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC is pleased to introduce its Ultra 1000mg CBD tincture . The product addition is a further expansion of its award-winning, hemp-derived CBD product line with a significantly more powerful tincture than previously offered.Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules , CBD gummies and CBD topicals , carefully curated for both people and pets.“We are so excited to introduce our Ultra 1000mg tincture” said Chris Jurist, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals.“This is something many of our wholesale partners and customers have asked for, but we weren't going to do it unless we could do it right. We wanted to make a big impact with an ultra-strength product that echoed our proprietary formulation. And that's exactly what we've done.”“Unlike so many of the higher strength tinctures on the market that claim“full spectrum” but derive their higher strength from simply adding CBD isolate, our Ultra tincture is a TRUE 1000mg high-strength tincture which contains NO isolate”, said Jurist.“Most of the high milligram tinctures aren't. They contain isolate to boost the milligram content and aren't as effective. Our Proprietary Full Spectrum CBD, RSO extracted oil is high in other beneficial cannabinoids and rich in terpenes. Unique vegetable glycerin carrier provided faster absorption, increased bioavailability and a pleasant taste with NO added flavors, MCT oils or fillers.”All of Imbue's CBD tinctures combine our exclusive proprietary CBD extract with organic palm fruit vegetable glycerin, which provide exceptional consistency and absorption. Available in 40, 100, 250, 500 AND NOW 1000 mg dosages, their tinctures are packaged in color coded recyclable glass bottles with graduated dropper and outer box. The products are available online at and from select retailers and pharmacies.ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topical CBD lotions and salves and specialty products. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars (except organic sugar in their gummies). Available in their own online CBD store, , or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit:Instagram:ABOUT Joseph Allen Agencies:With over 40 years of combined experience, the principals at Joseph Allen specialize in design,marketing and public relations for a diverse portfolio of clientele. At JAA, they place a significant focus on appealing to human emotion and psyche. They can handle all aspects of design and marketing needs through their internal staff, as well as through their incomparable mix of strategic partners. For more information, visit

