POSITIVE FORCES OF THE WORLD UNITE, CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF GLOBAL INITIATIVES SAT., DEC. 30, 2023 IN TIMES SQUARE

Think Positive is the most concise advice to give or acknowledge regarding individuals' pursuits

Think Positive World's David Giller and wife Helene Abrams are visionaries and more

CEO/Founder of Mind Tuning Multimedia, Inc.

This gala will introduce positive, caring individuals and global leaders attending Think Postive's Dec. 30, 2023 event in Times Square, NYC.

- king Melvin BrownMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- POSITIVE FORCES OF THE WORLD UNITE - CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF GLOBAL INITIATIVES SAT. DECEMBER. 30, 2023 IN TIMES SQUAREA select group of positive, caring individuals and global leaders will join Think Positive World's founders in a 50-year celebration of a powerful positivity movement, on December 30, 2023, from 8:00 to 11;00 pm, in Times Square, 1501 Broadway, Fifth Floor in Manhattan, NY. Think Positive World Co-founder/Chair, David Giller, born and raised in the Bronx, has been a noted positive mental and physical lifestyle coach and strategist for positive change since the 1970s. Together, during the past 21 years, with Think Positive World's Co-founder and wife, Helene Abrams, a SAG-AFTRA actress, screenwriter, film producer, and director, they experimentally and successfully launched most of Think Positive World's core products and programs, in schools, hospitals, businesses and entire communities/cities, all created and funded by Think Positive World.The engaging Think Positive World's Movement Celebration gala opens with introducing guests to this multi-platformed global mission designed to: improve individuals' mental, physical, and spiritual well being; provide tools and strategies for millions of people worldwide to develop a positive mindset; implement revolutionary positive-reinforcement programs designed to transform entire cities and communities; launch multimedia platforms incorporating top-tier online/social media positivity initiatives. Honorees and Awardees among guests include Ben Vereen, Celebrity for Positive Change; Mayor Eric Adams; NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher; Luis Torres President NYC Elementary Schools Principals Assoc.; Chris Roker, CEO of Lincoln Hospita;, Cheryl Simmons-Oliver, Associate Executive Director Community and Public Affairs at Lincoln Hospital; James Dobbins lll, Founder of Guns Down - Life Up / Director of Community Affairs for NYC Health & Hospitals; John Martelli, MPI Productions and partner with the late Freddie Scott; Pastor Gilford Monrose, NYC Community and Faith Based Leader' Raschid Littlejohn, CEO/Founder of The Green Campaign/ Guns for Grants' College Scholarships, and Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg."We want future generations to know that today's generations broke the cycle of negativity that has been dragging down our planet for decades...that we all came together to play full out...100%...to do everything possible to create a positive, loving, beautiful place where our children, grandchildren and great grand children will have the foundation to build an everlasting peace,” declared David, whose vibrant good looks and charisma defies the age of his approaching birthday.Radiant Helene, with her Lauren Bacall-like voice, announced that, as part of the many multi-media projects connected to the movement, this special evening will officially release several positive original songs, including the late“Gentle Giant of Soul” singer Freddie Scott's rendition of“Hey Dad” and“Think Positive America,” which was recorded by Think Positive World 53 years after Freddie's“Hey Girl” 1963 Billboards' Top #10 and Rhythm & Blues' Top #10 charts' hit - a year before the U.S. Civil Rights Act. Their lead song,“I'm A Person,” to be introduced by spokesperson Dale Allen, which breaks down the cultural, ethnicity, geographical, age and gender barriers that separates us as individuals, has become a Global Anthem for Personal Empowerment. "I am a Person" has been a Bronx Public School's theme song for decades, and has been played on radio stations, internet music platforms, and sung on several continents.The Think Positive World December 30th gala event, to be streamed globally, also featuring media, academia, hospitals and other institutions' VIPs,“who care about our well being, and the wellness of our loved ones, our communities, cities, country and the world” says David.“We are warriors coming together for the greater good of humanity. It's time for all of us to step into the ring and create positive, nurturing environments and a culture of peace,” to replace ill-will, hostility, starvation, homelessness, escalated youth violence, poverty and inequality racism!”This memorable event includes celebrated influencers' supportive comments, and healthy refreshments, reflecting the Think Positive World's husband and wife's lifestyle and longevity. Their scheduled 2024, 12-state and 15 major U.S. cities bus tour, and NYC“The Positive Link” International Convention, will spread the seeds of goodness throughout the country and globally. Their events' collage timeline, includes images of Think Positive World's introduction to UN ambassadors and other dignitaries.Think Positive World's event's emcee, Pastor Mind-Tuning Philosophy Guru Founder, King Melvin Brown, a SAG-AFTRA actor, Local 802 musician, comedian, singer-songwriter, and Mind-Tuning Multimedia's WPAT-Radio 9:30 AM and Multimedia TV channel host, states:“Our recent Think Positive and Mind Tuning Philosophy joint venture will historically become a safe-haven empowered global dynamic, positively transforming lives. This tantamount December 30th gathering is David's sterling birthday gift. My business partner, colleagues and friends agree that December 30th is 2023's sensational primary date that will attract invited, enthused sources, uniquely celebrating one night before Times Square's 2024 global-televised New Year's Eve Celebration.” -END-RSVPs are required for this private event. RSVPs are required for this private event. Email: ... or call: 917.576.8727

King Melvin Brown

Mind Tuning Multimedia

+1 917-576-8727

email us here