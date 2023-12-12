LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Report



As per DelveInsight analysis, the total chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market size in the 7MM is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

As per DelveInsight estimates, CIDP in the US showed that males account for the highest number of cases as compared to females in 2022.

Globally, leading chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy

companies such as Octapharma, argenx, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Sanofi, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Takeda, Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Nanjing IASO Biotechnology Co., Ltd. , and others are developing novel CIDP drugs that can be available in the CIDP market in the coming years. The promising chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapies in the pipeline include Panzyga, Efgartigimod, Batoclimab, SAR445088, Nipocalimab , and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major CIDP

market share @ Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Report

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Overview

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a rare neurological disorder that causes progressive weakness and reduced sensation in the arms and legs. It's typically due to damage to the protective covering of peripheral nerves, often triggered by the body's immune system attacking its own nerve coverings. CIDP shows itself through symmetrical weakness in the hands, feet, hips, and shoulders, gradually worsening over a minimum of two months. Other CIDP symptoms include fatigue, burning sensations, clumsiness, difficulty swallowing, and double vision. The affected muscles might appear weakened and smaller during a neurological examination due to atrophy.

Diagnosing CIDP can be challenging. Key indicators include symmetric weakness in both proximal and distal muscles, along with diminished or absent tendon reflexes, persisting for at least two months. Diagnostic tests such as a lumbar puncture, nerve conduction studies, electromyography, and MRI scans can reveal high spinal fluid protein levels, slow nerve conduction, and nerve root inflammation.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the age-specific data revealed that the CIDP affects more number of people after the age group of 51-60 years. As per the estimates, among the CIDP patients, the typical CIDP accounts for a higher number of CIDP cases than atypical CIDP in the United States in 2022.

The CIDP market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Pool of CIDP



Gender-specific Prevalent Pool of CIDP



Clinical Subtype-based (Typical/Atypical) Diagnosed Prevalent Pool of CIDP

Age-specific Prevalent Pool of CIDP

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market



The primary goal of CIDP treatment is to suppress the immune system to reduce inflammation and prevent further damage to the myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy is a commonly prescribed treatment for CIDP. This involves infusions of antibodies obtained from donated blood, which help modulate the immune response and alleviate symptoms. Corticosteroids, such as prednisone, may also be used to reduce inflammation. However, long-term use of corticosteroids is often avoided due to potential side effects.

For individuals who do not respond adequately to these treatments, immunosuppressive drugs like azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, or rituximab may be considered. Physical therapy is often recommended to maintain muscle strength and function, while pain management medications may be prescribed to address neuropathic pain associated with CIDP. The effectiveness of treatments can vary among individuals, and finding the right combination often involves a trial-and-error process. Regular monitoring and adjustments to the treatment plan may be necessary to manage CIDP effectively. Individuals with CIDP must work closely with their healthcare team to tailor a treatment strategy that addresses their specific needs and optimizes their overall well-being.

To know more about CIDP treatment guidelines, visit @ CIDP Management



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies



Panzyga: Octapharma

Efgartigimod: argenx

Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

SAR445088: Sanofi Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for CIDP @ Drugs for

CIDP Treatment



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy are expected to change in the coming years. The dramatic increase in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases has paved the way for significant growth in the CIDP market. This rise in prevalence has fueled the demand for effective research and development of treatments against the disease, prompting numerous key players to actively contribute their investments. Both public and private organizations have launched initiatives and provided funding for R&D activities, resulting in positive outcomes in the field of CIDP. Recent years have witnessed a surge in novel targets , offering potential therapeutic alternatives to traditional treatments, and the introduction of various new drugs has further accelerated market growth. Additionally, active research on immunoglobulin for autoimmune diseases is expected to contribute to the expansion of the CIDP market. The development of Fc receptor antagonists holds promise as effective candidates for treating CIDP.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of CIDP, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the CIDP

market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the CIDP

market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the CIDP market. Despite tremendous progress in elucidating disease pathogenesis, the exact triggering event remains unknown . Available treatment options, such as Hizentra and Privigen , have tolerability issues for some patients, and the high cost of these therapies is a significant challenge. Additionally, multiple immunoglobulins are in off-label use , hindering the CIDP market growth of various approved therapies. While Fc receptor antagonists show potential as a therapy for CIDP, they must prove their safety and efficacy in comparison to immunoglobulins to gain CIDP market share and patient acceptance. The cost of these novel molecules is also a major concern in the upcoming CIDP market.

Moreover, CIDP

treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the CIDP

market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the CIDP

market growth.