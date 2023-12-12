APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend On Common Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.
The dividend on common shares is payable Feb. 22, 2024, to stockholders of record on Jan. 22, 2024, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.
About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at apacorp.
| Contacts
| Investor:
|
| (281) 302-2286
|
| Gary Clark
| Media:
|
| (713) 296-7276
|
| Alexandra Franceschi
| Website:
|
|
|
|
APA-F
