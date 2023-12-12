National Health Care Associates Certified As A Great Place To Work®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Santosh Chitalia, CHROVALLEY STREAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have honored National Health Care Associates (National) with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process involved surveying 100% of employees from across National's 34 locations and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.“National has a culture all its own, and we're proud that we are recognized for being a great place to work. Our rich history of compassionate care, hard work, and economic vitality helps make us who we are,” explained Marvin Ostreicher, President and CEO of National.The survey revealed that 84% of the respondents felt their work has a special meaning, and that it's not“just a job.” Additionally, 83% felt that they make a difference in the work they do every day.Santosh Chitalia, Chief Human Resource Officer said,“I am grateful to the staff that took the time to share their feedback and validate that National is a great place to work. We are fortunate to have such wonderful staff and it is because of their hard work and efforts that National was able to earn this achievement. It is our hope that those in the communities we serve who are seeking a place of employment that they, too, can feel proud of, will join our team.”“We applaud National for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care partner Activated Insights.“These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”About National Health Care Associates:National Health Care Associates, Inc. (National) is a network of 34 affiliated skilled nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living centers throughout the northeast. NHCA's long standing legacy is grounded in its affiliate centers' commitment to providing the highest quality of care, focusing on exceptional customer service and offering nurturing environments for patients, residents and their families. To learn more about starting your career at National, visit them online atAbout Activated Insights and Great Place to Work:Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging ServicesTM” as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.Learn more at ActivatedInsights and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

