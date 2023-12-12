Wally's Natural Ear Announces Ear Health Panel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUBURN, CA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wally's Natural has announced a new Ear Health Panel . The Ear Health Panel is a part of Wally's Natural mission to help Americans take better care of their ears and to understand the important role of ears in overall health and well-being.“We founded our company in 1991 on our belief in the power of nature to promote holistic wellness,” says Holly Fox, CEO of Wally's Natural, Inc.“We see a resurgence of interest in traditional methods of self-care. So we brought together a panel of experts in an on-demand video format to help educate more people on how important ear care is to your total health.”The first Ear Health Panel video includes thought leaders and practitioners from Wally's Natural home state of California. Panel members are:.Dr. Nancy Byrne, Licensed Acupuncturist, Chinese Herbalist and Yamuna Practitioner.Leah Joiner, Board-certified Hydrotherapist, Lymphatic Drainage Specialist and Certified Holistic Health Coach.Michelle Farleigh, Director at Wally's Natural, Inc.Topics covered by the Ear Health Panel include:.The importance of ear care in overall health and wellness.How to combat the effects of noise pollution.Practical tips for maintaining good ear hygiene.Benefits of natural ear oil and cleanser – for kids and adults.How ear candles help with relaxation and holistic healingWatch the full video at wallysnatural/ear-health.Wally's Natural Ear Care products are available at major retail chains and thousands of independent stores. For more information and to find a store near you, visit Wally's Natural store locator .About Wally's Natural, Inc.Auburn, California-based Wally's Natural has been a family-owned leader in natural health and wellness since 1991. Wally's Natural believes in the power of nature to promote holistic wellness, and we're driven by our passion for safe, reliable, and effective ear care solutions. Wally's Natural is committed to sustainability, using USDA-certified organic ingredients, cruelty free practices, FSC-Certified recyclable packaging and solar energy to power our facilities.

