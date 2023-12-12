Christy's Foundation Spreading Christmas Cheer In Glendale, Ca.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Whether they're excited to meet Santa or sitting on his lap sends them into a full panic, the pictures will be priceless

Christmas Toy Drive in Glendale, Ca. was a huge success. Christys Foundation served over 550 Kids with free toys and free pictures with Santa.

- Christy DawsonGLENDALE GALLERIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartwarming spectacle that radiated love, joy, and holiday cheer, the Footbuddys store at Galleria Mall in Glendale hosted an unforgettable toy giveaway on December 9th from 2 pm to 6 pm. Organized by the benevolent Christy's Foundation, this annual Christmas giveaway left an indelible mark on the faces of hundreds of children, creating a festive atmosphere that warmed the hearts of all in attendance.From the moment the red carpet was unfurled, the Galleria Mall was transformed into a haven of happiness, brimming with the spirit of giving. The Footbuddys store became the epicenter of love as the Christy's Foundation orchestrated a complete Santa workshop, complete with Santa Claus, cheerful elves, and a treasure trove of toys awaiting their new owners.The air was filled with laughter and the innocent excitement of children as they received gifts, their smiles lighting up the entire mall. Christy's Foundation, known for its commitment to the underprivileged and those in need, demonstrated a monumental display of generosity, proving once again the organization's immense heart for the community.Christy's Foundation's dedication to making a positive impact was evident in every aspect of the event. The meticulous planning and execution, coupled with an abundance of toys and warm socks, ensured that every child experienced the magic of the holiday season.In the spirit of gratitude, the Foundation wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this event, including volunteers, Albertsons, Footbuddys & Kenan Thompson. Without their unwavering support, such a remarkable celebration of love and kindness would not have been possible.As the echoes of laughter and the memory of happy faces linger, the anticipation for Christy's Foundation's next mega event builds. Stay tuned for more heartwarming initiatives that promise to continue spreading joy and making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

