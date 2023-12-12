Israeli Forces Storm Kamal Adwan Hospital In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Dec 13 (IANS) Israeli forces stormed the only operational Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after besieging and bombarding it for several days, Gaza's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said on Tuesday in the statement that Israeli soldiers had ordered all men, including medical personnel, to gather in the hospital courtyard. He expressed concern about the possibility of the medical staff being arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Qedra called on the UN, the WHO, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to act immediately to save and protect the lives of those people in the hospital.

--IANS

int/khz