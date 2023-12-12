Red Cat Holdings To Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provide Corporate Update On Friday, December 15, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call to be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announces that financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (three months ended October 31, 2023) will be reported on Friday, December 15, 2023 after the market close.



CEO Jeff Thompson and CFO Joseph Hernon will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-413-3977 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link:

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at:



A replay of the webcast will be available until December 15, 2024 and can be accessed through the above link or at . A telephonic replay will be available until December 29, 2023 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 8771219.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat's solutions are designed to“Dominate the NightTM” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

