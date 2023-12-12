               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Omnicom Declares Dividend


12/12/2023 4:18:35 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom (NYSE:
OMC ) declared a quarterly dividend of
70 cents
per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on
January 12, 2024
to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on
December 22, 2023.

About Omnicom
 Omnicom ( ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.
Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

