BIOLASE Successfully Concludes Waterlase Iplus All Tissue Laser Trial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Receives Overwhelmingly Positive Dentist Feedback and Unanimous Approval During Independently led Trial

Results Demonstrate 100% Performance Satisfaction and Recommendation of Wider Adoption among Dental Practices

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc.

(NASDAQ: BIOL ), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced the successful completion of a trial program featuring the Waterlase iPlus All Tissue laser conducted by six leading U.S. dentists. The trial, led by an independent consultant, evaluated both the potential

return on investment (ROI) and clinical adoption of BIOLASE's leading technology. The trial revealed unanimous doctor satisfaction with the performance

and desire to recommend the purchase to others. This represented the second trial performed by dentists at a dental service organization where

all the participants who evaluated the laser

also purchased the unit.

"We are very pleased with the results of our trial of the Waterlase iPlus laser," said Dr. Steve Fooshee, Advanced Laser Mentor/Educator Instructor. "The laser is a valuable tool for dentists, and it has been well-received by their patients. We are confident that the laser will help dentists provide even better care to their patients."

The independent consultant and the dentists involved in the trial assessed that this advanced technology allows providers to do procedures they were not previously able to perform. This expanded capability helped keep more patients and the potential revenue associated with those patients within the practice and decreased referrals to specialists. The Waterlase iPlus laser is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of dental procedures, including tooth extractions, periodontal surgery, and cavity fillings. The laser is also FDA-approved for use in treating periodontal disease. After an evaluation of the potential ROI, all six dentists involved in the trial elected to purchase the laser and stated that they would recommend their colleagues do the same.

"The Waterlase iPlus laser is a significant advancement in dental care," said Dr. Russell Morrow, Chief Dental Officer for BIOLASE. "It is a more precise and less invasive tool than traditional dental instruments, and it can help to reduce pain and bleeding during dental procedures. We are excited to partner with all dentists looking to adopt this advanced technology so they can take care of their patients at a higher standard and have a significant ROI on their capital equipment purchase."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. As of December 31, 2022, BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 259 patented and 24 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2022, BIOLASE has sold over 45,500 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

