EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference

(EOG ) is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech and Utilities Conference at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, January 4.

Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations

page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.



About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .



Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond



713-571-4684

Neel Panchal







713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor



713-571-4560

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer





713-571-4676

