EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference

(EOG ) is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech and Utilities Conference at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, January 4.
Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations
page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .
Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond
713-571-4684
Neel Panchal
713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor
713-571-4560
Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer
713-571-4676
