RB Global Appoints Eric J. Guerin As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA ) (TSX: RBA), a trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, today announced the appointment of Eric J. Guerin as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2024. Mr. Guerin brings extensive senior executive financial leadership experience, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Veritiv Corporation, a leading distributor of packaging, facility solutions and print products, until its acquisition in November of 2023.

"Eric joins RB Global with a proven record of working hand-in-hand with the sales and operational teams to drive profitable growth and market share gains," said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global. "His leadership and finance experience, including with other logistics and technology services companies, will be valuable as we work to optimize RB Global's business and instill operating excellence across the organization. I am confident Eric will be a strong fit with our ONE Team-All In culture, and on behalf of the Board and management team, am delighted to welcome him to the Company."



"RB Global has transformed into a leading, omnichannel marketplace well positioned for considerable, profitable growth and value creation," said Mr. Guerin. "I look forward to working alongside Jim and the rest of the talented team to build on the Company's momentum by setting new service and solutions benchmarks and ensuring we overdeliver on the commitments we make to all of RB Global partners."

Prior to Veritiv, Mr. Guerin served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CDK Global, Inc., a provider of retail technology and software-as-a-service solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Mr. Guerin previously served as Division Vice President, Finance for Corning Incorporated, a provider of specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies for industrial and scientific applications. Earlier in his career, Mr. Guerin served in a number of financial management roles for various public companies, including Flowserve Corporation, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Guerin currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Skyworks Solutions, Inc., an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Natus Medical, a provider of medical equipment, software and services.

Mr. Guerin obtained a Master of Business Administration from St. John's University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the College of Staten Island. He has also held Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant designations.

