(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bend Inner Alchemy Poised to Become the Largest Licensed Psychedelic Psilocybin Facilitation Center in Bend, Oregon

BEND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Inner Alchemy, a pioneering wellness center dedicated to psychedelic

psilocybin facilitation, announces its ambitious initiative to become the largest licensed facility of its kind in Bend, Oregon. Specializing in the adjuvant treatment of PTSD, treatment-resistant depression, addictions, and various mental health issues, Bend Inner Alchemy is committed to providing innovative and effective solutions for individuals seeking transformative healing experiences.

The

Service Center is uniquely positioned to integrate psychedelic

journeys

therapy

with traditional mental health services, collaborating with local mental health providers to offer a comprehensive approach to treatment that includes talk therapy. This collaboration aims to enhance the therapeutic outcomes for individuals navigating mental health challenges.

Bend Inner Alchemy recognizes the unique struggles faced by veterans and is actively seeking to contribute to the well-being of those experiencing PTSD or depression resulting from their service. By facilitating specialized programs, the center aims to address the specific needs of this demographic and contribute to the growing body of research on psychedelic-assisted therapy for veterans.

In a statement from Dan Wellisch, COO

of Bend Inner Alchemy, they express their enthusiasm for the center's role in transforming lives. "At Bend Inner Alchemy, our mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals seeking profound healing experiences. By combining psychedelic psilocybin facilitation with talk therapy and collaborating with local mental health providers, we are pioneering a holistic approach to mental health care."

To support their mission, Bend Inner Alchemy is actively seeking clients to fill their schedule and licensed facilitators to join their experienced team. The center welcomes individuals from outside Oregon who lack access to this transformative treatment in their current state, fostering inclusivity and expanding the reach of psychedelic therapy.

For more information about Bend Inner Alchemy, please visit



or contact

[email protected] .

About Bend Inner Alchemy

Bend Inner Alchemy is a legal and licensed service center in Bend Oregon trusted by mental health professionals, dedicated to providing transformative psilocybin treatment sessions. Our mission is to help individuals dive deep into their psyche, overcome trauma, and unlock their inner potential.

Press Contact:

Dan Wellisch

3104291643



SOURCE Bend Inner Alchemy