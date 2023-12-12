Xometry And Howard University Announce Continuation Of ‘Game-Changing’ Xometry Scholars Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Howard University Students Say Xometry Scholarships Are 'Game-changers' In Their Pursuit Of College Education And Future Careers In Engineering



Part Of Xometry's Broader $900,000 Pledge To Fund 8 Full-Time Scholarships At Howard University's College Of Engineering And Architecture

Designed To Help Train The Next Generation Of Engineers As Manufacturing Becomes More High-Tech Xometry Is Funding 250 Scholarships At Key Technical Community Colleges In Six Key Manufacturing States

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, and Howard University today announced the continuation of the Xometry Scholars Program, in which two additional students will receive full scholarships this academic year.

Howard University students are already calling the Xometry scholarship a“game-changer” in their pursuit of higher education. Xometry's $900,000 pledge through its Donor Advised Fund is part of the company's overall effort to help train the next generation of engineers who will play pivotal roles in American manufacturing, a high-tech industry that increasingly requires advanced education and training in areas like AI, automation, robotics and more. The announcement was made today by Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry, and Dr. Nadir Yilmaz, Chair of the Mechanical Engineering Department within Howard's College of Engineering and Architecture.

In addition to the two scholarships presented at the start of this academic year, two Howard University students were awarded the scholarship at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and another two each will be awarded at the beginning of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years. The scholarships are provided to students enrolled in Howard University's College of Engineering and Architecture and who are studying mechanical engineering or interested in pursuing a career in manufacturing.

The Xometry Scholars Program gives preference to students who demonstrate a financial need.

“Without the scholarship, I might not be at Howard University,” said Noel Obinna Obi, a Howard mechanical engineering sophomore who received the scholarship.“Having tuition and fees covered by Xometry is helpful. There wasn't anyone else in my family who could cover my education costs.”

Xometry also offered Obinna Obi an internship, which he completed over the summer. Obinna Obi credited the internship with providing invaluable experience and insight into the manufacturing world. He said his dream of working as a design engineer is closer than it's ever been.

Justin Pope-Raby, a freshman in mechanical engineering, also said that without the scholarship his schooling at Howard University may have become an impossibility.

“I had thousands of dollars still on my balance which the Xometry Scholars Program covered; my family did not have the means to pay these costs,” Pope-Raby said.“The Xometry scholarship is giving me the opportunity to pursue a career in engineering.”

“At first, I could not believe it,” he said.“When I realized I did get it, there was a feeling of relief. One of my main concerns about going to college was the cost. Xometry has brought some ease to the chaos of moving from one end of the country to the other and entering school.”

“Howard University's College of Engineering and Architecture produces exceptional talent, which is critically important as manufacturing rapidly embraces emerging technology to increase efficiency and strengthen our domestic supply chain,” Altschuler said.“The Xometry Scholars Program offers an opportunity for tomorrow's leaders to pursue rewarding careers in the industries that are defining our global economy – from electronic and autonomous vehicles to aerospace and aeronautics, clean energy and more.”

Dr. Yilmaz said Xometry's continued partnership with the University sets an exemplary model and strategy to increasing diversity in the high-tech manufacturing industry.

“Diversifying the talent pipeline has been a key issue in the manufacturing industry,” Dr. Yilmaz said.“The Xometry Scholars Program identifies the next generation of mechanical engineering talent early on. The initiative significantly enhances opportunities for bright minds to create meaningful change.”

In addition to The Xometry Scholars Program at Howard University, Xometry through its Donor Advised Fund is funding an additional 250 full-tuition scholarships at key technical community colleges nationwide in six key manufacturing states, including Maryland , Kentucky , Wisconsin , South Carolina , Connecticut and New York .

About Xometry

Xometry's (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to access global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to quickly and effectively analyze complex parts in real-time, match buyers with the right suppliers globally and provide accurate pricing and lead times. Through its extensible marketplace, Xometry continuously scales its offerings, delivering an ever-expanding menu of manufacturing capabilities. Learn more at or follow @xometry.

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced two Schwarzman Scholars, four Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American PhD. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit .

Howard University Media Contact:

Sholnn Freeman

...

Xometry Media Contacts:

Illume PR for Xometry

...

Matthew Hutchison

VP, Global Corporate Communications

...

Xometry Investor Relations Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

...