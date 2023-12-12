Teledentistry And Orthofx Collaborate To Support Smiledirectclub Patients Post-Shutdown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transition to Traditional Dental Care due to the recent shutdown of SmileDirectClub. New partnership offers a reliable pathway to traditional dental settings.

In response to the recent shutdown of SmileDirectClub, Teledentistry and OrthoFX are proud to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration will offer former SmileDirectClub customers a reliable pathway to continue their dental care in traditional brick-and-mortar dental settings. "As leaders in virtual and orthodontic dental care, we understand the uncertainty faced by SmileDirectClub customers"; said Dr. Vilas Sastry, CEO of Teledentistry. "Our partnership with OrthoFX is a step towards ensuring these customers have continued access to quality dental care."; This initiative facilitates a smooth transition for customers who were mid-treatment or considering starting treatment with SmileDirectClub. Teledentistry will provide initial virtual consultations, followed by referrals to local, in-network dental practices partnered with OrthoFX for ongoing, in-person care. "OrthoFX's commitment to high-quality orthodontic solutions complements Teledentistry's tele-health expertise"; stated Ren Menon, CEO of OrthoFX. "Together, we aim to fill the gap left by SmileDirectClub's closure, offering former customers a trusted alternative for their orthodontic needs."; Patients can easily access this service by scheduling a virtual appointment with Teledentistry, completing necessary e-documents, and then receiving a referral to a local dentist for further treatment. Teledentistry, a pioneer in virtual dental care, and OrthoFX, with its advanced orthodontic solutions, are dedicated to ensuring that the sudden closure of SmileDirectClub does not leave customers without options for their dental care needs.

