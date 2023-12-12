Parcelpath: Ship For Less This Holiday, Big Savings For Families And Small Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ship for Less This Holiday: Introducing a Free Platform from Oregon-Based ParcelPath: Big Savings for Families and Small Businesses.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, ParcelPath

is transforming the way families and small businesses send gifts. As a completely free-to-use platform, ParcelPath offers unparalleled savings on shipping, with discounts up to 89% on UPS and USPS services. This is a much needed relief for those looking to send holiday cheer without the financial strain.

Addressing the needs of the 30% of Americans without printers,

ParcelPath has introduced a mobile barcode system. This innovative feature allows users to generate a shipping label barcode directly from their mobile device, which can then be scanned and printed at any UPS Store. This service is particularly beneficial for those seeking a hassle-free shipping experience during the busy holiday season.

"Our mission is to make shipping as accessible and affordable as possible," said Tucker Lemm, CEO of ParcelPath. "The holiday season should be about joy and generosity, not about the stress of shipping costs. Our free platform and mobile barcode system ensure that everyone can enjoy the season to its fullest."

About ParcelPath

ParcelPath, established in 2019, is dedicated to simplifying and reducing the cost of shipping for individuals and small businesses. With its user-friendly platform and commitment to free services, ParcelPath is at the forefront of affordable logistics solutions.

