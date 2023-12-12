Orkuveita Reykjavíkur | Green Bond Auction Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, December 12th, 2023, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB, OR180255 GB and OR161126 GB.
OR161126 GB bears fixed, non-indexed interests with an interest payment arrangement and bears 7.0% interest, payable four times a year until the final maturity on November 16, 2026. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of 720 million have been issued in the class.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,810 million nominal value at yields between 9.18% and 9.55%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 866 million at a yield of 9.25%.
OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 21,127 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,445 million nominal value at yields between 3.99% and 4.10%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 480 million at a yield of 4,05%.
OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 27.281 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 2,940 million nominal value at yields between 3.51% and 3.74%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 2,640 million at a yield of 3.55%.
Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.
Contacts:
Brynja Kolbrún Pétursdóttir, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...
Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, phone: 522 4008, email: ...
