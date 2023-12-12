Healthequity Forum To Unveil 2024'S Top Employee Benefits Trends: AI, Cost Management, And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert panel to explore key trends in healthcare cost management, AI in healthcare, and elevating benefits literacy among a diverse workforce

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), the nation's largest health savings account (“HSA”) custodian, invites industry professionals and media to an end of year forum they are sponsoring on "The top 4 employee benefits trends to watch for in 2024 ."



Scheduled for December 14 at 12 p.m. EST, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM ) will host the online webinar, which will feature a panel of industry and HealthEquity experts, discussing pivotal trends shaping the benefits landscape in 2024.

The panel will feature Laura Tauber , executive director of self-funded health plans at the University of California, Christy Goldberg-Hirsch , senior vice president of total rewards at RR Donnelley, Steve Neeleman , HealthEquity founder and vice chair, and Cheryl King , HealthEquity chief people officer. They will share diverse perspectives on the following topics:

Tackling Rising Healthcare Costs : HealthEquity recently found over 60% of benefits leaders list 'cost' as their top concern (research from 2022-Making HSAs work smarting). Panelists will highlight strategies to combat escalating healthcare costs. The discussion will center on balancing costs, while offering robust benefit options, while exploring the growing trend of self-directed benefits in 2024.



Elevating Benefits Literacy Across Diverse Workforces : Addressing benefits literacy, the panel will also focus on the challenges of conveying complex benefits information to diverse workplaces. Data shows that employees feel under-informed about their benefits. The event will be a springboard for discussing approaches to improving benefits understanding - and the outsized impact those efforts can have.



Meeting Employee Needs for Wellbeing and Flexibility : Employees continue to appreciate FSAs and HSAs in benefit offerings for wellbeing and flexibility for healthcare spending. In fact, 67% of FSA and HSA users report they can take better care of their health (compared to 50% of FSA non-users and 40% of HSA non-users).1 The panel will explore how to create flexible and wellbeing-focused benefits, and the importance of responsive benefits design.



The Growing Use of AI in Benefits : The panel will touch on some of the ways AI could play a transformative role in benefits administration. With HealthEquity and many of its peers working to leverage AI to improve customer experiences, the conversation will highlight the opportunity AI may play in reshaping benefits management.



"These trends are not only shaping the future of employee benefits, but they are also reshaping how we think about work and wellness," said Cheryl King. "This event is an opportunity to better understand these dynamics and prepare for the opportunities and challenges of 2024, which, for many reasons, is going to be an especially pivotal year in our industry."

The webinar will include a 45-minute panel discussion followed by a 15-minute Q&A session, providing attendees with an opportunity to engage directly with these industry leaders and experts. Human Resource (HR) professionals may also apply their webinar attendance to gain credit towards HR certification and recertification requirements.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit SHRM Upcoming Webcasts .

1 (“2023 Annual Healthcare Research FSA & HSA”, Consumer Research study commissioned by Visa and conducted by Material. Nationwide online research conducted in April 2023; FSA survey among 1,200 consumers and HSA survey among 1,032 consumers)

