Nathan Hochman Reserves Over $1 Million In TV Advertising After Officially Filing For L.A. District Attorney Race

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, announced today that he filed his campaign papers with the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and is officially a candidate for L.A. County District Attorney. This morning, Hochman's campaign also reserved over $1 million in broadcast TV advertising to reach millions of L.A. County voters for the upcoming March 5, 2024 primary election. This is yet another clear indication that Hochman continues to gain momentum as the frontrunner to enter the runoff with D.A. George Gascon and defeat him in November.Hochman's record-setting fundraising of over $1 million from over 1,000 donors throughout the county and key endorsements from former three-term District Attorney Steve Cooley and five former Los Angeles U.S. Attorneys establishes Hochman as the clear front-runner in the campaign to defeat unpopular D.A. Gascon and restore public safety in Los Angeles County.“As a lifelong Angeleno, I refuse to stay silent as our community is under attack and instead will fight to protect it,” Hochman said.“Los Angeles County needs a top prosecutor who will enforce the law and place the interests of victims and the public over the interests of criminals. Together with law enforcement and our talented deputy district attorneys, we will restore public safety in Los Angeles County and send a clear message to would-be criminals: If you violate the law, you will be held accountable and face the consequences for your actions.”Hochman reached $1 million in fund-raising earlier than any candidate in history running for L.A. County District Attorney. The campaign has already reserved $1 million in broadcast television advertising, with more than six-figures placed on every major network, adding significant messaging power and momentum to his campaign.“The public is fed up with Gascon's pro-criminal policies and are crying out for a leader who will protect the public, not criminals. They know I am that leader,” Hochman said.“I am so grateful to the thousands of citizens across the county and the political spectrum who are supporting our campaign. I will use these resources to defeat Gascon and restore public safety in the county that I love.”About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, is the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as District Attorney of Los Angeles County. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

