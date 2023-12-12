Thai Aerospace Partners With Rivada For Network Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Next-Generation Satellite Network is Key for Secure and Resilient Communications



Unique global constellation using satellite-to-satellite laser links

Ultra-secure and extremely low latency network Combining the speed of fiber with the reach of satellite

MUNICH and BANGKOK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Aerospace Industries

(TAI),

an aerospace and aviation services company headquartered in Bangkok,

is partnering with Rivada Space Networks

to

bring highly reliable and secure connectivity services to the commercial, military and general aviation sectors in Thailand and beyond.

Rivada's OuterNET will offer high-speed, low-latency with full global coverage.

Continue Reading

Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the "OuterNETTM," is a unique next-generation constellation combing inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities, to create an optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances.

And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites.

For its Government and Defense divisions, Rivada's OuterNETTM will enable Thai Aerospace Industries to improve connectivity across their airfields, providing them with an easy to deploy network with higher bandwidth and improved security for resilient and more reliable communications services.

TAI is also an independent provider of aviation services in Southeast Asia. Commercial and military operators are increasingly under pressure to reduce their maintenance, repair and overhaul costs without compromising fleet effectiveness or safety. Using Rivada's OuterNETTM

will enable TAI to have better control and management of its aviation servicing center.

TAI is also looking into expanding into the burgeoning enterprise sector and has strong relationships with the telecommunication companies in Thailand, which can use Rivada's OuterNETTM to bring enterprise-grade connectivity anywhere on the globe.

Chris Atswalongkorn, CEO of TAI, said: "We are very excited to leverage Rivada's next-generation satellite connectivity to expand our services across the defense, aviation and enterprise sectors. The OuterNETTM

is a fully interconnected orbital network which effectively serves as a private network in space, capable of routing traffic at gigabit speeds from one satellite to another with no need for a gateway on earth. We see this as the key infrastructure for the development of the telecom sector in Thailand and beyond."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Thai Aerospace Industries to expand their reach and services." Ganley added: "As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the OuterNETTM allows satellites to go beyond their traditional role of 'gap-filler' and our fully inter-connected space network, independent of terrestrial infrastructure, is rapidly becoming the network of choice for secure, resilient communications and network expansion."

Rivada's OuterNETTM

will solve essential connectivity and networking challenges and open up new opportunities for business communications globally. The

first

satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.



About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "OuterNETTM": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc.



Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

@rivadaspace



Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, SVP Marketing & Communication

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: [email protected] m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: [email protected]

About Thai Aerospace Industries

Thai Aerospace Industries (TAI) is an aerospace and aviation service headquartered in Thailand. The company was founded in 2013 and has since grown into a leading player in the industry, with a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries and operations.

TAI offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities to the aviation industry, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul), aviation training center, ground handling, aircraft management, aircraft leasing, and aviation professionals. The company works with clients in the commercial, military, and general aviation sectors to help them achieve compliance with industry-standard, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help their client achieve their goals and improve their performance.

Website:

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks