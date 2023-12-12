Conservative US House Candidate Matthew Lucci Endorses Conservative Reid Rasner For US Senate 2024 Wyoming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CASPER , WYOMING, USA , December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, conservative US House Candidate Matthew Lucci proudly announces his endorsement of Reid Rasner for the US Senate 2024 Republican primary. This endorsement reflects a shared commitment to principles that resonate with voters seeking strong conservative representation. Reid Rasner's firm pro-life stance aligns with Lucci's dedication to protecting the sanctity of life. Both candidates are advocating for policies that protect the sanctity of life from conception.

Lucci and Rasner are united in their commitment to limited government, recognizing that an overreaching government infringes upon the liberties of the American people. Rasner's background as a professional wealth manager positions him as a candidate who understands the importance of fiscal responsibility and limited government in promoting individual freedoms. A staunch advocate for balancing the budget, Rasner's expertise as a wealth manager sets him apart from the career politicians in Washington, DC. His practical approach to managing budgets, honed in the private sector, is precisely what is needed to address the fiscal challenges facing our nation.

Matthew Lucci expressed his endorsement, stating,“Reid Rasner's pro-life stance, commitment to limited government, and dedication to balancing the budget make him the ideal candidate for the US Senate. It's time that we have more folks in DC that know how to balance a budget.”

The endorsement by Matthew Lucci underscores the growing momentum behind Reid Rasner's candidacy for the 2024 US Senate Republican primary. This alliance of conservative leaders highlights the shared vision for a government rooted in conservative values and fiscal responsibility.

