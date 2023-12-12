SAF Magazine Announces 2024 North American SAF Conference & Expo Dates And Call For Abstracts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Produced by SAF Magazine and organized by BBI International in Collaboration with CAAFI

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SAF Magazine in collaboration with CAAFI, has announced the dates for the 2024 North American SAF Conference & Expo . Taking place September 11-12, 2024, in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the St. Paul RiverCentre, the North American SAF Conference & Expo is designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF.)SAF Magazine and the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) will collaborate for this conference to showcase the latest strategies for aviation fuel decarbonization, solutions for key industry challenges, and highlight the current opportunities for airlines, corporations, and fuel producers. This is in alignment with CAAFI's efforts to implement and share the best practices, enhance the SAF fuel qualification approach, and reinforce the value proposition of SAF.“After a successful 2023 event, we are excited to continue our partnership with CAAFI,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales, and marketing at BBI International.“We share the same goals of bringing the entire industry together and advancing SAF development and usage. It's a great fit and CAAFI will continue to provide direction on the most important topics.”The North American SAF Conference & Expo is now accepting abstracts through May 10th on the following categories:.Offtake Agreements.Airline Partnerships.Feedstocks.Biological Conversion Pathways.Thermochemical Conversion Pathways.Bio-intermediates/Supply Chain.Federal Policy/RFS pathway approval.Distribution Infrastructure.Test Flights/Commercial Readiness.GHG Accounting“Last year's agenda featured distinguished speakers representing organizations at the forefront of the industry, along with an exciting announcement,” said Danielle Piekarski, program coordinator at BBI International.“We are eager to see what topics will be popular this year and encourage those within the industry to submit an abstract for consideration.”To submit a speaker presentation, abstract, or learn more about the conference visit .About SAF MagazineSAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source that covers industry policies, news, and technologies that support SAF research, feasibility and production, and features stories on the current and ongoing efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions as it relates to the aviation industry. The online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends, and information on all aspects of SAF production with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.About BBI InternationalBBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo -the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world-BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.

